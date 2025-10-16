Patten & Patten Inc. TN Increases Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 1,341.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,378 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 74,801 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $7,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 239 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 313 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 665 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 291 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 221 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ORLY shares. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $115.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.12.

ORLY stock opened at $102.12 on Thursday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.22 and a 1-year high of $108.71. The company has a market capitalization of $86.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.51, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.26.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.78. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 181.53% and a net margin of 14.15%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $10.55 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.850-2.950 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Shari Lynne Reaves sold 2,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.81, for a total transaction of $207,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 12,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,331,467.06. The trade was a 13.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 88,485 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.54, for a total transaction of $9,073,251.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 10,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,056,674.70. The trade was a 89.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,635 shares of company stock valued at $12,740,916 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

