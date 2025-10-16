Creekside Partners Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO

Creekside Partners increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 1.4% of Creekside Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Creekside Partners’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 825.0% in the first quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Bulwark Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 250.0% in the first quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $54.33 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.23. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $39.53 and a one year high of $55.19. The stock has a market cap of $102.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

