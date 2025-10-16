DuPont de Nemours, Inc. $DD Shares Sold by Courier Capital LLC

Courier Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,894,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,502,090,000 after buying an additional 298,408 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter worth about $531,037,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 21.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,159,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $310,656,000 after buying an additional 746,364 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,347,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $249,961,000 after buying an additional 37,327 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,190,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $238,200,000 after buying an additional 83,147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at DuPont de Nemours

In other DuPont de Nemours news, SVP Steven P. Larrabee sold 43,208 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total value of $3,334,361.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 38,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,977,604.45. This trade represents a 52.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 74,208 shares of company stock valued at $5,714,861 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $78.45 on Thursday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.77 and a 12-month high of $87.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $32.85 billion, a PE ratio of -166.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.09.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. DuPont de Nemours had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a positive return on equity of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DD. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Friday, September 19th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $107.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.25.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

