Twin Tree Management LP Sells 20,356 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. $DLR

Twin Tree Management LP cut its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 48,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,356 shares during the quarter. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $8,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 306.7% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Digital Realty Trust

In other news, CEO Andrew Power sold 53,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $9,330,598.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of DLR stock opened at $175.29 on Thursday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.95 and a 12 month high of $198.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.78 billion, a PE ratio of 46.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 23.98% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. Digital Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.150-7.250 EPS. Analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DLR. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Truist Financial set a $199.00 price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.05.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Featured Stories

