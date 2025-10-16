Sincerus Advisory LLC Has $2.91 Million Stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF $VTEB

Sincerus Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,897 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,244 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for 2.7% of Sincerus Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Sincerus Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $2,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 56.8% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $35,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $50.35 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.08. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.02 and a twelve month high of $51.09.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

