IQVIA Holdings Inc. $IQV Shares Acquired by Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,753 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 552 shares during the quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $1,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in IQVIA by 5,036.1% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 871,704 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $153,681,000 after purchasing an additional 854,732 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 45.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,545,014 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $448,686,000 after acquiring an additional 798,534 shares during the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the first quarter valued at about $77,096,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,328,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,585,000. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Redburn Partners set a $214.00 price objective on shares of IQVIA in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $209.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on IQVIA from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IQVIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.57.

In related news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.05, for a total value of $1,102,290.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 27,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,165,178.90. This represents a 17.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Keriann Cherofsky sold 549 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.53, for a total transaction of $105,149.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 2,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $557,352.30. The trade was a 15.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IQV opened at $203.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.65 and a fifty-two week high of $237.21. The stock has a market cap of $34.58 billion, a PE ratio of 29.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.79.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.04. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 30.05%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. IQVIA has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.750-12.050 EPS. Analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

