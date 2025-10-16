RFG Advisory LLC Trims Position in Deere & Company $DE

RFG Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DE. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth $571,073,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 97.1% during the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 733,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $344,442,000 after buying an additional 361,526 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,876,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,227,258,000 after buying an additional 286,253 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,353,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $635,150,000 after buying an additional 256,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 874.8% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 243,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,028,000 after purchasing an additional 218,893 shares in the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

NYSE:DE opened at $448.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $475.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $487.71. The stock has a market cap of $121.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.02. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $387.03 and a 1-year high of $533.78.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.62 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.29 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 19.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 3rd. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $595.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 18th. Evercore ISI set a $491.00 price target on Deere & Company in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $565.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Deere & Company from $602.00 to $609.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $511.76.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

