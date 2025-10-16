Johnson & Johnson $JNJ Shares Sold by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,662 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $12,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the second quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.2% during the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% during the second quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. JSF Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.2% during the second quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 2,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Elios Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% in the first quarter. Elios Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total value of $10,041,108.51. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 178,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,652,491.53. This trade represents a 24.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JNJ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Wall Street Zen raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. HSBC increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $188.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.59.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $190.96 on Thursday. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $140.68 and a one year high of $194.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $179.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.34. The company has a market cap of $459.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.40.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 33.08% and a net margin of 27.26%.The company had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.61%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

