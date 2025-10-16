iShares S&P 500 Value ETF $IVE Shares Purchased by Nvest Financial LLC

Nvest Financial LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,762 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,660 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises about 4.6% of Nvest Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Nvest Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $8,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 625.0% during the 1st quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $206.49 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $203.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $165.45 and a 12-month high of $209.12.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.