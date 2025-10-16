Patten & Patten Inc. TN Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCSH

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lowered its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 187,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,899 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises 1.0% of Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $14,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Hapoalim BM raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 16,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. David Kennon Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. David Kennon Inc now owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 54,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,312,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. LifePlan Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. LifePlan Financial LLC now owns 12,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tcfg Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $79.96 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $77.58 and a 1 year high of $80.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.19.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.2904 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

