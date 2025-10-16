MGO One Seven LLC Purchases 10,643 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

MGO One Seven LLC grew its position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 315.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,015 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,643 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $1,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vertiv during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,389,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its position in Vertiv by 449.9% during the 1st quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 21,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 17,627 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new position in Vertiv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,790,000. Maxi Investments CY Ltd grew its position in Vertiv by 160.3% during the 1st quarter. Maxi Investments CY Ltd now owns 26,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 16,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balboa Wealth Partners grew its position in Vertiv by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 29,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 12,001 shares during the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Vertiv to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $216.00 price target on Vertiv and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Sunday, August 10th. Barclays raised their price target on Vertiv from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Vertiv in a research report on Monday, July 28th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.90.

NYSE VRT opened at $180.33 on Thursday. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.60 and a fifty-two week high of $184.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.45. The stock has a market cap of $68.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.84.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 51.64% and a net margin of 8.93%.The business’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Vertiv has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.940-1.000 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.18%.

In other news, insider Karsten Winther sold 41,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.21, for a total value of $5,590,383.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 18,848 shares in the company, valued at $2,529,590.08. This trade represents a 68.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Ryan sold 22,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.34, for a total value of $2,829,240.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 12,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,630,334.02. The trade was a 63.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 180,952 shares of company stock worth $23,360,571. 2.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

