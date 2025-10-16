iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF $EFG Shares Bought by WealthPlan Investment Management LLC

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 626.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,140 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,888 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $4,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 32,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,289,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Financial Perspectives Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 3,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 23.4% during the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 553,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,016,000 after buying an additional 104,980 shares during the period. LifeWealth Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 84.0% during the first quarter. LifeWealth Investments LLC now owns 56,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,653,000 after buying an additional 25,807 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 929,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,072,000 after buying an additional 5,963 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFG opened at $115.15 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.66 and a fifty-two week high of $113.16. The company has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.74.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.