Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Raises Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company $SHW

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 701 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SHW. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 68.0% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 84 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 583.3% in the first quarter. Synergy Investment Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $332.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $82.98 billion, a PE ratio of 33.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $354.01 and a 200 day moving average of $348.20. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $308.84 and a 52 week high of $400.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 66.91%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.70 EPS. Sherwin-Williams has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.200-11.500 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SHW. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $375.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $390.00 to $378.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $395.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective (up previously from $395.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Monday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.82, for a total transaction of $224,611.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 17,922 shares in the company, valued at $6,609,992.04. This represents a 3.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James P. Lang sold 860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.35, for a total value of $301,301.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,081.95. This represents a 69.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

