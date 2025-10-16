WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Buys 7,084 Shares of Blackstone Inc. $BX

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 24.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,705 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,084 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $5,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1248 Management LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Family CFO Inc bought a new stake in Blackstone in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in Blackstone in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 16,689,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.26, for a total value of $104,478,673.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Private Multi-Asset Blackstone purchased 2,538,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.61 per share, with a total value of $64,999,998.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 7,506,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,234,012.49. This trade represents a 51.09% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 3,727,877 shares of company stock worth $95,046,625 and sold 16,984,634 shares worth $155,181,346. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $163.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $120.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.07, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.56. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $115.66 and a one year high of $200.96.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 4th were given a $1.03 dividend. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 4th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Blackstone from $200.00 to $199.00 in a report on Friday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Friday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $160.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Blackstone from $207.00 to $199.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $172.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blackstone presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Blackstone

Blackstone Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.