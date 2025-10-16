Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super Purchases 8,737 Shares of GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super boosted its position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 133.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,294 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,737 shares during the quarter. Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $8,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GEV. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 252.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,245,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,016,000 after buying an additional 892,549 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 109.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 1,665,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,013,000 after purchasing an additional 868,927 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of GE Vernova by 10,044.9% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 842,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,773,000 after purchasing an additional 834,129 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 627.2% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 926,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,946,000 after purchasing an additional 799,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in GE Vernova in the first quarter worth $223,556,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $544.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Redburn Partners set a $475.00 target price on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of GE Vernova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on GE Vernova from $670.00 to $677.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC upped their price objective on GE Vernova from $570.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $592.07.

Insider Transactions at GE Vernova

In other GE Vernova news, CFO Kenneth Scott Parks sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $2,046,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 7,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,705,800. This trade represents a 30.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

GE Vernova Trading Down 4.1%

NYSE GEV opened at $617.78 on Thursday. GE Vernova Inc. has a 1-year low of $252.25 and a 1-year high of $677.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $618.29 and a 200-day moving average of $515.27. The firm has a market cap of $168.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.86, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.72.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 3.16%.GE Vernova’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.65 EPS. GE Vernova has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts forecast that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 20th. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.10%.

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

