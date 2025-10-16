The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW Shares Sold by Private Wealth Asset Management LLC

Private Wealth Asset Management LLC lessened its position in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 61.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the period. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 0.3% during the second quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 41,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,813,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.3% during the second quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 10,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 19,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SCHW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Research cut shares of Charles Schwab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In related news, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 24,096 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.91, for a total transaction of $2,359,239.36. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 58,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,776,592.09. The trade was a 29.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Walter W. Bettinger sold 173,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.84, for a total transaction of $17,185,903.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 590,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,388,148.56. This trade represents a 22.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 267,128 shares of company stock valued at $26,232,077. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $94.51 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.79 and a 200-day moving average of $89.37. The firm has a market cap of $171.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.97. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a twelve month low of $65.88 and a twelve month high of $99.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.68% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 29.03%.

Charles Schwab declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 24th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

