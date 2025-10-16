Alta Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Phillips 66 $PSX

Alta Capital Management LLC increased its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 214 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. 76.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PSX. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $144.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.75.

NYSE PSX opened at $129.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $130.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.75. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $91.01 and a 12-month high of $142.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.17, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.11.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.59. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 1.27%.The company had revenue of $33.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. Research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently 115.38%.

In other news, Director Michael A. Heim purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $125.97 per share, for a total transaction of $125,970.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 12,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,517,056.71. The trade was a 9.06% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory Hayes purchased 8,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $119.90 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,165.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 29,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,527,817.70. This trade represents a 39.62% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 9,850 shares of company stock worth $1,188,910. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

