Private Wealth Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. $RCL

Private Wealth Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39 shares during the quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $85,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the second quarter worth $226,000. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.1% during the second quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 102,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,062,000 after purchasing an additional 6,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RCL shares. UBS Group raised their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $311.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $263.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $302.00 to $367.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $390.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $405.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.95.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RCL opened at $311.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $329.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $286.71. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 1 year low of $164.01 and a 1 year high of $366.50.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.34. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 47.15%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Royal Caribbean Cruises has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.410-15.550 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 5.550-5.650 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 14.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 25th. This is an increase from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio is 29.99%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Vagn O. Sorensen sold 10,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.04, for a total transaction of $3,399,412.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 16,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,414,966.28. This represents a 38.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 5,207 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.47, for a total transaction of $1,715,550.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 7,826 shares in the company, valued at $2,578,432.22. This represents a 39.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,507 shares of company stock worth $10,091,282 over the last three months. 6.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

