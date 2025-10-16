Omnia Family Wealth LLC Takes $337,000 Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM

Omnia Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 1.0%

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $250.33 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $171.73 and a 52 week high of $252.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $237.00 and a 200 day moving average of $217.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

