Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI Shares Sold by Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton trimmed its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 10.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 1,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Bennett Associates Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bennett Associates Wealth Management now owns 1,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 14,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 2,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Regatta Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.74, for a total value of $242,740.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 5,118 shares in the company, valued at $1,242,343.32. The trade was a 16.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.71, for a total transaction of $2,437,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 140,118 shares in the company, valued at $34,148,157.78. This represents a 6.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,115 shares of company stock worth $12,232,985. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ADI. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $280.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Zacks Research raised shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective (up from $260.00) on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.29.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $238.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.75, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.09. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $158.65 and a one year high of $258.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $242.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.10. Analog Devices had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analog Devices has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.120-2.320 EPS. Analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 101.02%.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

