Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 69 Shares of Gartner, Inc. $IT

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,273 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $3,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Index Fund Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Gartner in the 2nd quarter valued at about $373,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Gartner by 52.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,461 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,824,000 after buying an additional 3,261 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gartner by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,474 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gartner by 4.2% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 965 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Gartner by 103.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 681 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gartner Stock Performance

NYSE:IT opened at $236.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 1.20. Gartner, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $223.65 and a fifty-two week high of $584.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $247.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $347.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 82.63% and a net margin of 19.71%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.22 earnings per share. Gartner has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.750- EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $307.00 price target on Gartner in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Gartner from $345.00 to $225.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Gartner in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Gartner from $409.00 to $272.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on Gartner in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $263.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $356.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Gartner news, Director Jose M. Gutierrez bought 417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $239.80 per share, for a total transaction of $99,996.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 2,080 shares in the company, valued at $498,784. The trade was a 25.08% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP John J. Rinello sold 105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.71, for a total value of $26,219.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 3,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,314.75. This represents a 3.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

