Bridges Investment Management Inc. Sells 2,473 Shares of U.S. Bancorp $USB

Bridges Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,494,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,473 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of U.S. Bancorp worth $67,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. YANKCOM Partnership raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1,212.1% in the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In other U.S. Bancorp news, EVP Souheil Badran sold 23,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total transaction of $1,099,509.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 70,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,259,833.64. This trade represents a 25.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

USB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $56.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.11.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on USB

U.S. Bancorp Trading Down 1.4%

NYSE USB opened at $46.43 on Thursday. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $35.18 and a 12 month high of $53.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.76. The stock has a market cap of $72.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 16.30% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.76%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.