SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF $SPLG Shares Purchased by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,426 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,884 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% in the second quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 109,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,973,000 after acquiring an additional 10,991 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $254,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 41.1% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 126,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,181,000 after acquiring an additional 36,787 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,632,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,044,000 after acquiring an additional 236,759 shares during the period. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 65.6% in the second quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 86,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,477,000 after acquiring an additional 34,384 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $78.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.67 and a fifty-two week high of $79.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.93 and a 200 day moving average of $71.71.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.