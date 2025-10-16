Omnia Family Wealth LLC Buys 360 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company $WFC

Omnia Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Omnia Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Wealth Management Partners LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 3,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Verum Partners LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 7,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Motive Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 3,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Vivid Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vivid Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Lynch & Associates IN grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 6,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WFC shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Phillip Securities cut Wells Fargo & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Bank of America upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.57.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

NYSE:WFC opened at $86.42 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.74. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $58.42 and a twelve month high of $87.47. The stock has a market cap of $276.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.13. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 17.18%.The firm had revenue of $20.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 30.82%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

