Nestegg Advisors Inc. Buys 114 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF $VTV

Nestegg Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,286 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Nestegg Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Novem Group boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Novem Group now owns 82,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,313,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 59,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,438,000 after purchasing an additional 9,135 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Leeward Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 79,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,783,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,184,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,624,000 after purchasing an additional 72,569 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.3%

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $186.65 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $183.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.63. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $150.43 and a twelve month high of $188.43. The stock has a market cap of $149.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.