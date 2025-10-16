Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP Shares Purchased by Evernest Financial Advisors LLC

Evernest Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,039 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,241 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up 4.7% of Evernest Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $14,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Realta Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Battery Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Battery Global Advisors LLC now owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Ehrlich Financial Group grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ehrlich Financial Group now owns 4,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 61.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $188.85 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $150.35 and a one year high of $192.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $187.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.93. The stock has a market cap of $73.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.05.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

