Omnia Family Wealth LLC Takes $236,000 Position in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Omnia Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 801 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,040,057,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter worth approximately $960,386,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,137,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,159,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,515 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 41.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,164,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $787,007,000 after acquiring an additional 930,448 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 20.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,157,846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,282,550,000 after acquiring an additional 889,008 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IBM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $286.38.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $280.97 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $259.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $261.25. International Business Machines Corporation has a 12-month low of $203.51 and a 12-month high of $301.04. The firm has a market cap of $261.13 billion, a PE ratio of 45.61, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $16.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.58 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.09%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

