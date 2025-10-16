Compass Advisory Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD

Compass Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,258 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Compass Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 25,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Madden Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 113,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 33,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Cowa LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 121,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of SCHD stock opened at $26.78 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.72. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $23.87 and a 52 week high of $29.72. The company has a market cap of $69.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.88.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

