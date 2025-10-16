Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super Takes $9.82 Million Position in Schlumberger Limited $SLB

Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 290,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,818,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 0.8% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 50,058 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR grew its position in Schlumberger by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR now owns 222,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,537,000 after acquiring an additional 41,703 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 36,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 7,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 16,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 39,727 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.08, for a total value of $1,433,350.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 202,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,295,412.08. This trade represents a 16.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SLB. Atb Cap Markets raised Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Schlumberger has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.06.

Schlumberger Stock Down 0.0%

Schlumberger stock opened at $32.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $48.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15, a PEG ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.97. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $31.11 and a 52-week high of $44.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.71.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The company had revenue of $8.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

