276 Shares in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX Bought by Evernest Financial Advisors LLC

Evernest Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 276 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Optima Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 3.5% during the second quarter. Optima Capital LLC now owns 239 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Unified Investment Management increased its position in shares of Netflix by 1.7% during the second quarter. Unified Investment Management now owns 474 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Plancorp LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 0.6% during the second quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Five Oceans Advisors increased its position in shares of Netflix by 1.1% during the second quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 751 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors increased its position in shares of Netflix by 1.3% during the second quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 624 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NFLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,230.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,514.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,200.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,337.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 2,601 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,162.40, for a total value of $3,023,402.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 3,691 shares in the company, valued at $4,290,418.40. This trade represents a 41.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 2,026 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,160.62, for a total transaction of $2,351,416.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 15,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,604,284.16. This represents a 11.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 104,100 shares of company stock worth $122,710,980. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $1,203.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $511.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.27, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $677.88 and a one year high of $1,341.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,213.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,172.31.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.07 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $11.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 24.58% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.88 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

