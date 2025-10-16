Lam Research Corporation $LRCX Shares Acquired by Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC

Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,745 shares during the quarter. Lam Research comprises 1.0% of Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $8,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LRCX. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1,032.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 12,936 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 29,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 5,213 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 300,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,824,000 after acquiring an additional 36,825 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 14,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 20,047 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 52,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.90, for a total value of $7,249,191.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 251,047 shares in the company, valued at $34,870,428.30. This represents a 17.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lam Research Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $144.78 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $182.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.84. Lam Research Corporation has a twelve month low of $56.32 and a twelve month high of $153.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. Lam Research had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 58.17%. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. Lam Research has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.100-1.300 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 24th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 24th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. HSBC set a $127.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Lam Research to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays set a $83.00 price target on shares of Lam Research and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 4th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.80.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

