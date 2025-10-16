Intuit Inc. $INTU Shares Bought by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,409 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 111.8% during the second quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 36 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Vista Cima Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the first quarter worth about $31,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 1,566.7% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 511.1% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the first quarter worth about $37,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other Intuit news, Director Scott D. Cook sold 529 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $664.99, for a total transaction of $351,779.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 6,162,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,098,032,129.53. This trade represents a 0.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $661.15, for a total value of $220,162.95. Following the sale, the director directly owned 14,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,570,146.25. The trade was a 2.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,407 shares of company stock worth $1,614,913. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of INTU opened at $652.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $181.97 billion, a PE ratio of 47.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $679.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $694.05. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $532.65 and a 12-month high of $813.70.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. Intuit has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.120 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 34.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INTU. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Intuit from $900.00 to $880.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Intuit from $815.00 to $803.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Intuit from $770.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Intuit from $820.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Intuit from $850.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $791.82.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

