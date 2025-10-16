Bridges Investment Management Inc. Has $5.01 Million Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Bridges Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,187 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 453 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $5,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,298,853 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $228,874,000 after purchasing an additional 72,462 shares during the period. Uptick Partners LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Uptick Partners LLC now owns 9,795 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 425,000 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,487,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management grew its position in Cisco Systems by 5.7% in the second quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 20,692 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Finally, Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $69.52 on Thursday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.11 and a 1 year high of $72.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.25 and its 200-day moving average is $65.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.97.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.63 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 27.06%. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. Cisco Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.060 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.60%.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 30,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total transaction of $2,036,012.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 639,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,576,570. The trade was a 4.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $185,041.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 157,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,701,086.72. The trade was a 1.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,965 shares of company stock valued at $5,559,996. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CSCO shares. William Blair upgraded shares of Cisco Systems to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. HSBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.72.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

