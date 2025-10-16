Harbour Investments Inc. Boosts Stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF $MGK

Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,059 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 833.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of MGK opened at $401.55 on Thursday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $262.65 and a 12 month high of $410.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $393.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $358.97. The firm has a market cap of $31.12 billion, a PE ratio of 37.33 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

