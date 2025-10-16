Evernest Financial Advisors LLC Buys 6,216 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

Evernest Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 96.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,661 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,216 shares during the quarter. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 243,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,650,000 after buying an additional 107,649 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 123,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,905,000 after purchasing an additional 39,653 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 43.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 29,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 8,780 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Finally, Roth Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Roth Financial Partners LLC now owns 174,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,870,000 after acquiring an additional 5,792 shares during the period.

VEA opened at $60.40 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $45.14 and a 1-year high of $61.32. The company has a market capitalization of $179.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.13.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

