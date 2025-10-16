Nvest Financial LLC Acquires 13 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Nvest Financial LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,274 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Nvest Financial LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,409,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 24.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 25.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,866,000 after purchasing an additional 3,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Warner Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 129.2% during the first quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, Director Jamere Jackson purchased 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $639.56 per share, with a total value of $127,912.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 9,402 shares in the company, valued at $6,013,143.12. This trade represents a 2.17% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director J Erik Fyrwald purchased 1,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $642.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,005,246.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 74,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,903,686.74. The trade was a 2.14% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 4,514 shares of company stock valued at $2,894,841 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LLY opened at $826.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $781.97 billion, a PE ratio of 54.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $623.78 and a 1-year high of $935.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $745.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $766.28.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $6.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $15.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.40 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 92.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.92 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.750-23.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LLY shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 20th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $895.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,028.00 to $1,023.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Leerink Partnrs downgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $830.00 price target (down from $970.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $948.06.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

