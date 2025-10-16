The Walt Disney Company $DIS Shares Purchased by Nvest Financial LLC

Nvest Financial LLC raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 32.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,785 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Nvest Financial LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at about $304,000. Uptick Partners LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at about $271,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 500,400 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $62,055,000 after buying an additional 105,000 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 4,948 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Generali Asset Management SPA SGR raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR now owns 168,436 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $20,888,000 after buying an additional 2,933 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on DIS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Stephens restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.90.

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.5%

NYSE DIS opened at $111.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.58. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $80.10 and a 12 month high of $124.69. The company has a market capitalization of $200.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.54.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $23.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.69 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

