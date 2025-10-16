Patten & Patten Inc. TN Raises Position in CrowdStrike $CRWD

Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its position in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,510 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $4,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CRWD. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 114.3% in the first quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 305.3% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $489.02 on Thursday. CrowdStrike has a 12-month low of $294.68 and a 12-month high of $517.98. The company has a market capitalization of $122.72 billion, a PE ratio of -410.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 114.90 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $452.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $446.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 6.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $371.00 to $343.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 28th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $489.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $520.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $494.02.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total value of $5,150,000.00. Following the sale, the president owned 354,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,369,740. This represents a 2.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.32, for a total transaction of $2,564,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 768,511 shares in the company, valued at $315,335,433.52. This trade represents a 0.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 155,743 shares of company stock valued at $74,348,319. 3.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Featured Stories

