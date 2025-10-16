Bridges Investment Management Inc. Sells 700 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG

Bridges Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 366,794 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of EOG Resources worth $43,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. StrongBox Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1.9% in the second quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 45.1% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 283 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 31.6% in the second quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 379 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 3.2% in the first quarter. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. now owns 3,034 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 6.2% during the first quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,623 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $108.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.35. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.52 and a 52-week high of $138.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The energy exploration company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 25.25%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.16 earnings per share. Analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EOG shares. Roth Capital cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Sunday, June 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $141.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on EOG Resources from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.35.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Further Reading

