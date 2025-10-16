Wealthspan Partners LLC Sells 9,711 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH

Wealthspan Partners LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,711 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises 1.2% of Wealthspan Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Wealthspan Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, PMV Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. 14.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of IJH opened at $65.14 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $50.15 and a 12 month high of $68.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.92 and its 200-day moving average is $61.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

