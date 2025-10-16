Interchange Capital Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Interchange Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 93.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 16,356 shares during the quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PFE. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Pfizer in the first quarter worth $27,000. North Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Pfizer in the first quarter worth $28,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter valued at $35,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 28th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.35.

Pfizer Price Performance

NYSE:PFE opened at $24.39 on Thursday. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $20.92 and a one year high of $29.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $138.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.13.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. Pfizer had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The company had revenue of $14.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.100 EPS. Research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.1%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 91.49%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

