Ritholtz Wealth Management Buys 68 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,156 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter worth $35,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.4%

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $217.05 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $202.68. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $169.32 and a 12 month high of $218.92. The company has a market capitalization of $98.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

