Nestegg Advisors Inc. Takes $629,000 Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Nestegg Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 0.6% of Nestegg Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First County Bank CT boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Financial Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Northstar Financial Companies Inc. now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 7,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vista Investment Partners II LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Partners II LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.5%

VTI stock opened at $328.38 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $322.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $300.15. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $236.42 and a 52-week high of $332.20. The firm has a market cap of $547.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.