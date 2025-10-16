Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Buys 13,974 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF $IVE

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,618 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,974 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for approximately 4.9% of Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $22,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 625.0% during the first quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.4%

IVE stock opened at $206.49 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $165.45 and a 12 month high of $209.12. The firm has a market cap of $41.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $203.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.29.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

