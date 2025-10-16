Alta Capital Management LLC Acquires 24,226 Shares of Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Alta Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 90.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,124 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,226 shares during the quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $11,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the first quarter valued at about $732,692,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Oracle by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 160,925,413 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $22,498,982,000 after buying an additional 3,513,464 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the second quarter valued at about $731,512,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Oracle by 79.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,638,951 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $648,572,000 after buying an additional 2,049,687 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Oracle by 840.7% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,119,473 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $463,380,000 after buying an additional 1,894,157 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Redburn Partners set a $175.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $363.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Melius Research boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $270.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $307.00.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In related news, insider Michael D. Sicilia sold 33,845 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.16, for a total transaction of $10,869,660.20. Following the transaction, the insider owned 132,656 shares in the company, valued at $42,603,800.96. This represents a 20.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Stuart Levey sold 19,758 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $5,927,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 18,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,528,700. This trade represents a 51.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 120,769 shares of company stock valued at $36,428,967. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $303.30 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $269.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.14. The company has a market cap of $864.64 billion, a PE ratio of 70.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.53. Oracle Corporation has a 52-week low of $118.86 and a 52-week high of $345.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $14.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.04 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 72.93% and a net margin of 21.08%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

Oracle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.