Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI is Compass Advisory Group LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Compass Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,796 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 6.1% of Compass Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Compass Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $19,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $150,448,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 24.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,070,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,327,000 after acquiring an additional 58,034 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 9,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clayton Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. 28.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $328.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $547.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $322.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $300.15. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $236.42 and a 12 month high of $332.20.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.