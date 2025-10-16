Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI is Compass Advisory Group LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Posted by on Oct 16th, 2025

Compass Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTIFree Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,796 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 6.1% of Compass Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Compass Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $19,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $150,448,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 24.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,070,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,327,000 after acquiring an additional 58,034 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 9,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clayton Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. 28.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $328.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $547.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $322.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $300.15. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $236.42 and a 12 month high of $332.20.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

(Free Report)

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.