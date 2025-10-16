Davidson Investment Advisors Sells 1,849 Shares of FedEx Corporation $FDX

Davidson Investment Advisors trimmed its position in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,065 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 1,849 shares during the quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in FedEx were worth $19,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Abound Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 188 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Motco raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 267 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FDX opened at $235.39 on Thursday. FedEx Corporation has a 12 month low of $194.29 and a 12 month high of $308.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $231.44 and its 200-day moving average is $225.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 18th. The shipping service provider reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.12. FedEx had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The company had revenue of $22.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. FedEx has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.200-19.000 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 8th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.86%.

FDX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $232.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Vertical Research lowered their price target on shares of FedEx from $280.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, September 19th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of FedEx from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.83.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

