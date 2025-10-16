Stableford Capital II LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Linde PLC $LIN

Stableford Capital II LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde by 1.9% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,401,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,577,624,000 after acquiring an additional 61,829 shares during the period. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Linde by 30.8% in the second quarter. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC now owns 777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Linde in the second quarter worth approximately $262,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Linde in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $712,000. Finally, Davidson Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Linde during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,049,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Linde Price Performance

Shares of Linde stock opened at $451.42 on Thursday. Linde PLC has a one year low of $408.65 and a one year high of $487.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $473.62 and its 200 day moving average is $464.37. The stock has a market cap of $211.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 20.20%.Linde’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.85 earnings per share. Linde has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.300-16.500 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 4.100-4.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Linde PLC will post 16.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 4th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Linde from $530.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Linde from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Linde from $510.00 to $507.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $520.00.

Insider Transactions at Linde

In other Linde news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 50,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.38, for a total transaction of $23,815,274.42. Following the sale, the director owned 480,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,479,445.34. This trade represents a 9.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Further Reading

