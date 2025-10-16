Bridges Investment Management Inc. Has $4.28 Million Stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF $QUAL

Bridges Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,007 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $4,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,853,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,443,439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711,718 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,186,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,107,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,823 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2,898.7% in the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 7,622,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,565,000 after purchasing an additional 7,368,058 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,961,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,642,000 after purchasing an additional 380,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,143,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,890,000 after buying an additional 324,478 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS QUAL opened at $193.62 on Thursday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $148.34 and a fifty-two week high of $187.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $190.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.89. The firm has a market cap of $56.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.