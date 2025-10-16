Tlwm Has $1.88 Million Position in Salesforce Inc. $CRM

Tlwm raised its stake in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,896 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Salesforce accounts for approximately 0.4% of Tlwm’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Tlwm’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coign Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Coign Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Salesforce by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 3,343 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. KDT Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. KDT Advisors LLC now owns 967 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Salesforce by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 572 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CRM opened at $236.60 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $244.22 and a 200 day moving average of $258.21. Salesforce Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $226.48 and a fifty-two week high of $369.00. The firm has a market cap of $225.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.13. Salesforce had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 16.87%.The company had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Salesforce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.330-11.370 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.840-2.860 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 17th were issued a $0.416 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 17th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.13%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CRM. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $255.00 to $221.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Salesforce from $380.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Salesforce from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Northland Capmk lowered Salesforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Twenty-five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $328.22.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.45, for a total transaction of $532,012.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 11,911,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,816,490,962.95. The trade was a 0.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David Blair Kirk bought 3,400 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $254.66 per share, with a total value of $865,844.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 3,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,819.84. This represents a 801.89% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,750 shares of company stock valued at $19,572,233 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

